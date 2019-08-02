Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Ending Explained

The Fast & Furious franchise has officially launched its first spinoff title in the form of Hobbs & Shaw. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have now teamed up as the titular heroes to take on Irdis Elba’s super soldier known as Brixton, though the film doesn’t exactly tie up each narrative thread into a neat little bow. There is certainly some room for growth in the inevitable sequel to the spinoff. So, what exactly happened at the end of Hobbs & Shaw?

Spoilers for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw follow. Major spoilers!

Hobbs & Shaw concluded with a villain seemingly being defeated, a new relationship forming, and a puppet master having a grander plan which a new team will have to take on.

Let’s start art the very end — the post-credits scene. Ryan Reynolds debuted in the Fast & Furious universe as an old colleague of Luke Hobbs’, sending him on the mission to stop Brixton in the first place. In the post-credits scene, Reynolds’ character is seen on the phone with Hobbs, informing him that he is making an effort to thwart another plan similar to that of what Brixton was trying to carry out. According to Johnson, this is a tease of what to expect in a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, as Reynolds will likely be joining Johnson and Statham.

In the other post-credits scene, Hobbs reignited the rivalry with Shaw by sending the police to his location as a means to have him arrested. Will Shaw be arrested? Unlikely. But he’ll have a lot to say the next time he sees Hobbs.

Prior the credits, Idris Elba’s Brixton was defeated by Hobbs and Shaw. The two teamed up to beat him down but they didn’t kill him. The man behind the curtain of the Eteon organization has Brixton deactivated, as he was apparently only alive thanks to Eteon’s technology. In a past life, Deckard Shaw had shot him in the head. This time, it appears he might actually be dead, having been “deactivated” and falling off of a Samoan cliff and into the ocean. Still, without seeing a body, moviegoers have been trained to be skeptical of any deaths.

Meanwhile, Hobbs seems to have reconciled his relationship with his family and introduced his daughter to her grandmother. He also started a new relationship with Hattie Shaw, cementing it with a kiss before the battle with Brixton and his army began.

Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.