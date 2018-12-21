Dwanye Johnson And Jason Statham’s Fast & Furious Spinoff Official Title Revealed

Fast & Furious will be getting its first spinoff film next year, and now we’ve got an official title and new photo from the anticipated film courtesy of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The Hobbs and Shaw spinoff will be going by the official title of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the new image from Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar) features the two side by side with weapons drawn. We’re not sure who is standing on the other side of those weapons, but whoever it is, they are in for a rough go of it.

You can check out the new image below.

Hobbs and Shaw will be uniting in their own spinoff film after a successful team-up in The Fate of the Furious, and fans definitely responded to their time onscreen together. This time around they will be facing off against a mysterious villain named Brixton, who will be played by Idris Elba. They’ll also be getting some help in that battle from Vanessa Kirby, who will play Owen’s sister Hattie Shaw.

Director David Leitch compares the film to classic buddy cop movies like Lethal Weapon. “We’re going to go on an exciting ride with these two beloved characters of the franchise who were always at odds,” Leitch told Total Film. “I think of the classics like Lethal Weapon or 48 Hrs, or some of these ’80s and ’90s buddy-cop comedies – that dynamic was fostered in the original [Fast] franchise, we’re going to take it and expand the whole world around it.”

Leitch also wants to make sure the film stands on its own but is recognizable to fans of the franchise.

“We wanted to make sure that we can make a movie that sat comfortably in the Fast world, but was distinctly its own,” says Leitch. “And I think we’re on the road to doing it… Our guys aren’t street racers. They’re from the agency world, and we’re building up their world so we can diversify the action and have fun in all different ways.”

Fans will also get to know the two leads a bit better, who have become fan favorites in the main Fast & Furious franchise.

“We’re going to learn about Hobbs’ past and his connections and his family, and we’re going to learn more about Shaw and his world,” Leitch said.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd.

