Fast X Brings Back Scott Eastwood's Little Nobody

Scott Eastwood is set to reprise his role as Little Nobody in Fast X, the upcoming, tenth installment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise. Little Nobody is the alias used by the assistant of Mr. Nobody, who helped Dominic Toretto's crew to find Cipher in Fate of the Furious. The character had sat out Fast 9, but Eastwood had expressed interest in returning to the role when he was asked during the downtime between movies. Marvel veteran Louis Leterrier is directing Fast X, after Furious franchise veteran Justin Lin departed shortly after shooting began, reportedly due to creative differences with star and producer Vin Diesel.

The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Besides Eastwood, Charlize Theron returns as Cipher. Jason Momoa will join her as the film's villains. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Alan Ritchson will also join the series.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Eastwood's return.

Other returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Besides Diesel, other producers include Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare. Lin wrote the script with Dan Mazeau.

Fast X is planned to race into theaters on May 19, 2023.