Fast X Gets a New Poster

Family is all that matters in a new poster for Fast X. The 10th film in the original Fast & Furious franchise is gearing up for the final lap, with new threats and returning friends front and center. What began with simple street racing quickly evolved to action-adventure escapades, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance with each and every movie. Fast X races into theaters on May 19th, so it's time for Universal Pictures to open up its ticket presale. Before checking out the new Fast X poster, Fast & Furious fans can head over to tickets.fastxmovie.com to order tickets before they're all gone.

The Fast X poster has Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto front and center. He's flanked by Charlize Theron's Cipher to the left, and Jason Momoa's new villainous character, Dante Reyes, on the right. Momoa's connection to Fast & Furious comes as the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes, played by Joaquim de Almeida. Of course, we also have the mainstays like Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej (Ludacris), and Han (Sung Kang). Returning is Jakob (John Cena) and Shaw (Jason Statham), with newcomers Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Alan Ritchson.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Fast X May Have a Post-Credits Scene

The flagship Fast & Furious franchise is set to end in the next few years, capping off a wild ride of action, heart, and family. It has been anyone's guess as to how the saga will come to a close, but based on the early marketing for this year's Fast X, it is sure to be a wild, star-studded rise. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more intrigue to that possibility, revealing that Fast X is currently shooting a "button or tag" — possibly an end-credits scene — "that may or may not have a guest cameo." We'll have to wait and see exactly which established star, or even new actor, from the expansive franchise that could end up being.

"It was important for me to bring my flair," director Louis Leterrier explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos."

What Is Fast X About?

The official synopsis for Fast X is below:

The end of the road begins.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.