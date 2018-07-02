Felicity Jones Marries Charles Guard in Secret Wedding

Felicity Jones is officially a married woman. The British actress married her fiancé, director and fellow Brit Charles Guard, in a secret wedding on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The ceremony took place at Sudeley Castle in the English countryside near Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in England, a representative for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star told the news outlet. The venue was about an hour away from Jones’ childhood home of Bournville, which is also home to Cadbury’s chocolate. While the nuptials may have been a surprise for fans, family and friends, including Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks, were well aware of and reportedly attended the celebration, according to The Sun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jones reportedly wore a white dress with a high ruffled neckline and long sleeves in sheer fabric with a matching veil, PopSugar reports. She reportedly broke tradition and made a speech at the reception, according to the outlet.

Jones and Guard, who are known for keeping their relationship private and out of the public eye, dated for three years and became engaged in May 2017. Even after flashing a sparkling diamond ring on the red carpet in June 2017, Jones never confirmed the engagement.

Before dating Guard, The Theory of Everything actress, 34, dated sculptor Ed Fornieles for 10 years after meeting him at the University of Oxford.

Guard is best known for the 2009 horror movie The Uninvited, which he co-directed with his brother, Thomas Guard.

Even though Jones doesn’t often speak publicly about her relationship with Guard, she did open up to The Telegraph in 2014 about love in general and her interest in acting in romantic stories.

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she told the publication. “It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”

Jones, who has been an actress ever since appearing in a TV show called The Treasure Seekers at age 12, and played Jane Hawking, the wife of Stephen Hawking, in the biographical drama The Theory of Everything in 2014 alongside Redmayne. She shot to international fame in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Jyn Erso, the rebel who had to fend for herself since she was 15 years old.