First EXPEND4BLES Trailer Released

Expendables will hit theaters later this year, and fans have been itching to get their first look at the long-awaited sequel. Not much is known about Expendables, but it will bring back both Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, who may have a bigger role this time around, as well as some actors from the previous three films. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be missing from the lineup for the fourth Expendables movie, as he revealed that he spoke with Stallone about not returning and he understood. Fans have been waiting for quite some time for their first looks at Expendables, and it looks like they don't have to wait any longer with the first trailer for the film officially being released.

You can check out the brand new trailer for Expend4bles below.

When Is Expendables 4 Being Released?

It's been almost a decade since The Expendables 3 was unleashed into theaters, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the star-studded line-up of action stars return in the fourth movie, which was recently revealed to be titled Expend4bles. At this time, the upcoming movie is expected to be released on September 22nd.

The Expendables franchise is known feature an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. Franchise newcomers include Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

It was originally unclear if Expend4bles was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham's character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. It appears Statham will have a bigger role than Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram back in October that he was done with the franchise and "ready to pass the baton on to Jason." Uwais is set to play the movie's villain. Back in 2022, Statham took to Instagram to praise The Raid star's work.

What if you think about the Expend4bles trailer? Are you excited for the latest installment in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!