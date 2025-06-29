10 Best Horror Movies You Can Only Stream on Netflix

With so many titles available on streaming platforms, finding a good horror movie can be harder than it seems – especially when you’re trying to steer clear of the obvious and jump into stories that bring real tension and genuinely unsettling moments. Netflix, even though it keeps switching up its catalog, still has some of the most interesting (and exclusive) horror picks out there. And a few of them don’t even get the attention they deserve. Instead of just going for cheap scares, these movies bring bold ideas, strong atmosphere, and a mix of styles – from indie horror to mainstream thrills.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What they all have in common is that they should be on the radar of anyone looking for the best the genre has to offer. Here are the 10 best horror movies you can only watch on Netflix.

1) The Platform

When it was released, The Platform drew a lot of attention, and for good reason. It’s a dystopian horror movie that doesn’t waste time delivering its message about inequality and human selfishness. The story takes place in a vertical prison where food is sent down on a platform – those on the upper levels eat well, while those below get the leftovers or nothing at all. Violence and despair are portrayed in a raw, unfiltered way, and the film uses this setup to deliver a sharp critique of unfair systems. There are some minor issues with character development and even parts of the script, but the claustrophobic setting and the intensity of the situation keep the viewer fully engaged. It’s meant to be uncomfortable, and that’s exactly what makes it work so well.

2) Don’t Move

Don’t Move relies on a simple but effective story: a poisoned woman is paralyzed in the middle of a forest and must use all her mental strength to survive an approaching killer – which is disturbing enough. The feeling of helplessness throughout the movie is absolute, keeping the audience tense from start to finish.

Don’t Movie is not the kind of film that digs deep into character development or motivations, but the horror is executed so efficiently that it doesn’t need to. The direction keeps the viewer engaged with tightly crafted suspense and a strong cat-and-mouse dynamic. This is a focused thriller that delivers exactly what it promises, even without bringing anything new to the genre. It strips the plot down to its essentials, relying on pure tension rather than unnecessary complications – a smart and effective choice that pays off.

3) Fear Street

The ’90s slasher genre is effectively revived with the Fear Street trilogy (Fear Street: Prom Queen is not included here). What’s interesting is that the story spans three different eras in a town cursed by a witch. The movies don’t try to reinvent the genre – instead, they embrace the clichés and references that appeal to horror fans, using them in just the right amount without feeling cheap or forced. The pacing is fast, and the cast works well to deliver effective scares and memorable scenes.

Each of the three Fear Street films has its own tone, mixing horror with brief moments of comic relief without ever losing focus. It’s a solid pick for anyone looking for something that captures the nostalgic feel of classic horror and the slasher subgenre. While it doesn’t aim for deep storytelling, the narrative is well-structured and keeps the audience engaged from start to finish.

4) Apostle

Apostle combines folk horror with a cult setting, creating a heavy and unsettling atmosphere. The movie follows Thomas (Dan Stevens), who tries to rescue his sister from a religious group practicing macabre rituals on an isolated island. The suspense builds slowly, and the violence hits at just the right moments, making the experience visceral – the imagery is intense for those who appreciate that style.

The performances also stand out, as the characters have depth that goes beyond the typical hero and cult leader stereotypes. Overall, the story balances social critique, horror, and mystery, keeping the viewer on edge for most of the film. It requires patience, though: it might feel slow at first, but it pays off with a suffocating atmosphere for those who stick with it.

5) Barbarian

The premise of Barbarian is fairly classic: a woman arrives to stay at an Airbnb and finds someone already there – a stranger. But from that point on, the movie breaks away from the predictable script, subverting expectations with twists and a frightening creature who turns out to be more victim than monster. Intriguing and different, right? This shift in focus and tone is what makes Barbarian stand out, as it avoids the obvious and brings in ideas like vulnerability, prejudice, and empathy within a horror setting. There’s a mix of genre elements and dark humor that keeps the audience uncomfortable as well (but in a balanced way). The movie isn’t perfect, but it successfully refreshes a genre that at times felt saturated by questioning who the real monsters really are.

6) The Ritual

Horror movies can also blend psychological drama, and The Ritual does this very well. The story follows four British friends who go hiking in Sweden and find themselves pursued by an entity inspired by Norse mythology. The film explores guilt, trauma, and friendship in depth, using the forest as a metaphor for the characters’ inner fears. The tension builds gradually, with the true nature of the threat revealed bit by bit. While the ending divides opinions, the movie is overall very effective at creating an oppressive, frightening atmosphere – largely thanks to the confined landscapes and sense of isolation. The mix of real and supernatural elements keeps the audience uneasy, and the story thoughtfully examines human vulnerability when faced with the unknown.

7) Gerald’s Game

Stephen King is the king of horror, and when Mike Flanagan adapts his stories, success is almost guaranteed. Gerald’s Game is a psychological horror movie that doesn’t need many elements to be deeply disturbing, but it still has them for good measure. The story of a woman trapped in bed after an intimate moment with her husband goes wrong serves as a backdrop to explore trauma and mental survival. But the film’s greatest strength is its protagonist, Jessie (Carla Gugino), who keeps the viewer engaged with her intense struggle against pain, fear, and haunting memories.

Though mostly set in one location, the story remains dynamic by weaving between the present and flashbacks that reveal past wounds. It’s one of the best examples of how horror can be both psychological and emotionally reflective.

8) In the Tall Grass

In the Tall Grass is based on another Stephen King story (co-written with Joe Hill) and delivers a hypnotic, immersive visual atmosphere right from the start. The story follows siblings who enter a field to rescue a boy but soon find themselves trapped in a looping distortion of time and space – a premise that holds up well during the first 20 minutes. As the plot unfolds, supernatural elements appear, including mysterious rocks, parallel realities, and erratic characters.

While some praise the movie’s surreal and ambiguous depth, others feel the narrative gets bogged down by too many ideas – it really depends on personal taste. However, its biggest strength is keeping the audience trapped in a hostile environment, offering a sensory, unconventional horror experience.

9) Ouija: Origin of Evil

Ouija: Origin of Evil is one of the few horror films based on franchises that actually works – if you didn’t like the original Ouija movie, this one is still worth trying. Set in the ’60s, it explores spirit sessions that spiral out of control and end up cursing a family. The movie’s standout feature is how well it balances retro aesthetics with effective scares, avoiding overuse of CGI and relying on practical effects to build a strong atmosphere.

Though the story isn’t entirely original and follows familiar genre formulas, the execution is solid and delivers genuinely tense moments. It doesn’t reinvent horror, but it’s effective at creating a scary experience without relying on tired clichés that turn many viewers off. That’s what makes it one of the best, if not the best, entries in the Ouija franchise.

10) Creep

Creep is a low-budget movie that manages to deliver surprising tension without relying on many resources. The story is simple: a videographer agrees to record a farewell message for a strange man, who gradually reveals a disturbed personality. The focus here is on the evolving relationship between the two characters and the growing discomfort that grips the viewer. The script leans on ambiguity and psychological unease, avoiding easy scares or clear explanations. It’s the kind of story that makes you curious but also hesitant to find out more. The result is a film that depends more on acting and atmosphere than on visual effects. For fans of psychological horror, this is definitely a title worth discovering.