First Look at Steven Spielberg’s Return to Sci-Fi Movies After 7 Years Revealed (but It’s Still a Total Mystery)

Steven Spielberg‘s latest Sci-Fi movie is kicking off its marketing campaign in mysterious fashion. The director hasn’t made a movie in the genre since 2018’s Ready Player One, but he’s returning to it for what’s currently an untitled 2026 release. The film is based on an original idea the director had, with a screenplay written by his longtime collaborator David Koepp (they worked together on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull). It also has a stacked cast, including Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, while John Williams will compose the score.

Few story details have been revealed, though it’s expected to be a Sci-Fi thriller with UFOs involved. The first marketing materials don’t give anything away, but do fit with the mystery and intrigue around the movie. Via @mediaforupdates on X, a Times Square billboard for the movie has been unveiled, with an eye inside the silhouette of a bird, and some space-looking imagery surrounding it.

The billboard also promises that “all will be disclosed,” further fitting with the UFO/alien theme, along with the movie’s release date, June 6th, 2026. Spielberg’s name is used as the draw rather than revealing the movie’s title, which will presumably be announced when the first teaser trailer drops – and, given the marketing beginning, that could be sooner rather than later, especially if it wanted something to play before Avatar: Fire & Ash.

Spielberg’s Return Is Great News For Sci-Fi Fans

It’s been seven years since Spielberg’s last Sci-Fi movie, and even longer since his last alien story, which was 2005’s War of the Worlds. However, with this being an original idea, rather than an adaptation, it could be even more of a throwback, harkening to the director’s classics of the genre, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The latter, in particular, feels like it could be a touchstone for this new movie, if it is indeed about UFOs, aliens making contact, or abductions.

This will also (hopefully) be a reminder that Spielberg is the original king of the summer blockbuster. It’ll be his first summer release in a decade (the last was The BFG in 2016), and it has all the ingredients to be a major hit, especially if it lands the marketing campaign right, which is off to an encouraging start. It’s harder than ever for directors alone to draw in audiences, with the likes of Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino among the few who can do it, but a Spielberg Sci-Fi movie should be an event that gets people to theaters. Whether that happens, though, won’t be disclosed until June.

Spielberg’s untitled Sci-Fi movie releases on June 6th, 2026.

