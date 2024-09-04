Masters of the Universe: Alison Brie Cast as Key Villain in Big-Screen Reboot

After decades of development, the live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe is finally coming together, and it appears the film has found one of its most important villains. The plot details about this Masters of the Universe movie, from Bumblebee director and LAIKA founder Travis Knight, have been largely kept under wraps, but we now know that the villainous Evil-Lyn will be one of the main antagonists.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Community and Apples Never Fall star Alison Brie was in talks to star as Evil-Lyn in Amazon-MGM's Masters of the Universe. She joins the growing cast that features The Idea of You breakout Nicholas Galitzine as the titular He-Man, as well as Camila Mendes, who is set to play Teela. The latest draft of the screenplay was written by Chris Butler.

With Evil-Lyn cast in the movie, fans will begin wondering if she's the main villain of He-Man, or if there is another antagonist set to follow. Evil-Lyn is one of the most well-known and crucial villains in He-Man lore, but Skeletor is the big bad of the franchise, He-Man's main rival. There's absolutely no reason Evil-Lyn and Skeletor can't be major parts of the same story. After all, they have both been involved in many of He-Man's stories to this point.

Amazon-MGM's take on He-Man and Masters of the Universe isn't set to arrive on screens for a little while. The studio has set a wide theatrical release for the film on June 5, 2026. With that date in mind, and the casting starting to come together as we speak, it appears as though production on Knight's adaptation could begin in the not-too-distant future.

Masters of the Universe features a 10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.