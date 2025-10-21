5 Biggest Horror Movies Still To Come In 2025, Ranked By Excitement

2025 has proven to be a stellar year for the horror genre. The box office was dominated by original stories, with Ryan Coogler’s southern gothic vampire film, Sinners, becoming a cultural phenomenon and raking in a staggering $367 million worldwide. Not far behind, Zach Cregger’s supernatural mystery, Weapons, captivated viewers, earning an impressive $267 million and solidifying its place as another major win for original horror. Established franchises also saw varied results, with Final Destination: Bloodlines rejuvenating its series with a massive $314.9 million haul, while The Conjuring: Last Rites concluded its main storyline with a record-breaking run despite receiving a more mixed reception from critics.

However, the year also demonstrated the genre’s volatility, as several high-profile projects failed to connect with audiences. Leigh Whannell’s much-anticipated reboot of Wolf Man was a notable misfire, widely criticized for its muddled story and lack of genuine scares, resulting in a box office disappointment. Franchise fatigue also appeared to set in for some, with the found-footage anthology V/H/S/Beyond receiving a patchy and inconsistent reception from critics. Even Stephen King adaptations saw mixed fortunes. Despite stellar reviews for its powerful performances, The Long Walk was ultimately a modest box office success. Nevertheless, as the year winds down, a handful of highly anticipated films are still poised to leave their mark, promising to end 2025 on a high note of terror and excitement.

5) Anaconda

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Release Date: December 25th

The late ’90s creature feature Anaconda is slithering back to the big screen, but this time with a comedic bite. The new Anaconda stars Paul Rudd and Jack Black as two lifelong friends in the throes of a midlife crisis who decide to remake their favorite childhood movie. Their amateur filmmaking adventure takes them deep into the Amazon, where their chaotic production is interrupted by the appearance of a very real and very deadly giant snake. Directed by Tom Gormican, known for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, this meta-reboot promises a blend of horror and comedy that turns the original’s campy premise into an intentional farce. The success of the film will hinge on Gormican’s ability to balance self-aware satire with genuine creature-feature tension.

4) Shelby Oaks

Image courtesy of Neon

Release Date: October 24th

Born from a viral online marketing campaign centered on a fictional team of paranormal investigators, Shelby Oaks is poised to bring a unique brand of found-footage horror to the Halloween season. The film follows a woman’s (Camille Sullivan) desperate search for her long-lost sister, Riley (Sarah Durn), who vanished after becoming the subject of the final investigation by the “Paranormal Paranoids” YouTube group. This chilling supernatural mystery is the feature directorial debut of popular YouTuber Chris Stuckmann and has been building significant buzz on the festival circuit. Garnering positive reviews for its atmospheric tension and grounded performances, the film is being released by Neon. With its roots in internet culture and a genuinely unsettling premise that plays on the dangers of online clout-chasing, Shelby Oaks has the potential to be a breakout hit that revitalizes the found-footage subgenre for a new generation.

3) Dust Bunny

Image courtesy of Roadside Attractions

Release Date: December 5th

Coming from the visionary mind of Bryan Fuller, the creator of Hannibal and Pushing Daisies, Dust Bunny is a fantastical horror-thriller that blends childlike wonder with sinister undertones. The story centers on a ten-year-old girl (Sophie Sloan) who, after witnessing a monster under her bed eat her family, enlists the help of her mysterious hitman neighbor to hunt it down and kill it. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver, promising a wickedly inventive narrative that explores how children process trauma through the lens of imagination. Fuller’s distinct visual style and knack for weaving dark stories suggest this will be a unique and captivating experience, far removed from typical horror fare.

2) Silent Night, Deadly Night

Image courtesy of Cineverse

Release Date: December 12th

The controversial 1984 slasher classic Silent Night, Deadly Night is being unwrapped for a new generation with a reboot that aims to be both faithful and fresh. Directed by Mike P. Nelson, who helmed the impressive Wrong Turn reboot, this new Silent Night, Deadly Night once again follows Billy Chapman, a young man scarred by seeing his parents murdered by a man in a Santa suit. Every Christmas, he dons the red suit himself to deliver a gruesome form of holiday justice. Starring Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as the tormented killer, the film promises a blood-soaked massacre that honors the irreverent and mean-spirited tone of the original. Nelson’s previous work suggests he is adept at modernizing brutal horror concepts without losing their edge, and this project offers him the chance to delve deeper into the psychological trauma that fuels Billy’s yuletide rampage.

1) Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Release Date: December 5th

Following the monstrous success of the first film, the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s is easily the most anticipated horror event of the year. The film will continue the story of Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) and the haunted animatronics of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, with the plot expected to draw heavily from the second video game in the popular series. This could mean the introduction of fan-favorite characters like The Puppet and the creepy “Withered Animatronics,” expanding the sinister lore of Fazbear Entertainment. With Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson confirmed to return and director Emma Tammi back at the helm, the film is set to build upon the atmospheric dread that made the original a box office juggernaut. Given the massive built-in fanbase and the promise of a scarier story, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is primed to be a massive hit and a terrifying conclusion to the year in horror.

