Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Projected to Continue Blumhouse’s 2025 Turnaround

Blumhouse Productions has long been one of the most reliable studios in terms of box office performance, delivering several notable hits over the years (cementing itself as one of the premier players in the horror genre). That reputation took a bit of a hit in 2025, however, as multiple Blumhouse releases bombed. The year got off to a rough start with Wolf Man, which managed just $34.1 million worldwide. Then M3GAN 2.0 flopped out of theaters over the summer, earning $39 million globally. A couple of months ago, Blumhouse finally turned things around thanks to sequel Black Phone 2, which won its opening weekend with a $27.3 million domestic debut en route to $131.6 million worldwide haul. It looks like Blumhouse will have more to celebrate this holiday season with another follow-up, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

According to Variety, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is projected to earn between $35-40 million domestically in its opening weekend. While that figure is a significant step down from the 2023 original (which debuted with $80 million domestically), it’s still good enough to give Blumhouse its biggest opening of 2025. Plus, the video game adaptation sports a $36 million production budget, so it could recoup those costs in just three days.

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Exceed Box Office Projections?

A recurring theme at the box office this year was movies exceeding initial estimates and performing much better than initially expected. Titles across various genres beat projections, but this was most prevalent in the horror genre, where offerings like Sinners, Final Destination Bloodlines, Weapons, and the record-breaking The Conjuring: Last Rites dominated the multiplex. Given horror’s track record in 2025, it’s worth wondering if Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 could be the next addition to that list. After all, its predecessor was a much bigger draw than anticipated, so there’s precedent with this franchise.

The biggest difference between the two Five Nights at Freddy’s movies is the level of competition. The first film was released as the SAG-AFTRA strike was ongoing and got to enjoy the status of being the highest-profile title playing for a few weeks. In its first weekend, the original Five Nights at Freddy’s blew past holdovers like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Killers of the Flower Moon, and there wasn’t anything of note opening against it until The Marvels in mid-November. In contrast, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is trying to carve out a place for itself amidst some heavy hitters.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Disney’s Zootopia 2 posted one of the year’s biggest openings, earning $158.8 million over the five-day holiday window. It could earn as much as another $50 million domestically in its second weekend, repeating as box office champion. There’s also Wicked: For Good, which isn’t holding as well as its predecessor, but has still earned $271.9 million in the U.S. after a record-breaking opening. Right now, projections have Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 comfortably ahead of Wicked: For Good, but estimates can fluctuate and Wicked should still be a popular pick. It won’t be as easy for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 to stand out.

That said, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 might get a boost because it’s the only title targeting a specific demographic: horror fans. It’s been a while since fans of the genre had something new to check out, and despite some missteps from Blumhouse earlier in the year, horror remains a reliable draw at the box office. It arguably would have made more sense to release Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 during Halloween season, but The Conjuring: Last Rites showed horror can be a draw any time of year. The odds of Five Nights at Freddy’s topping Zootopia 2 are low, but perhaps it could get above $40 million — especially if word of mouth is positive enough.

Even if Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 can’t beat the projections, Blumhouse will be more than pleased to see its turnaround continue over the weekend. The weak performances of Wolf Man and M3GAN 2.0 forced Jason Blum to ponder some uncomfortable questions and figure out what went wrong, but Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 shows everything isn’t as dire as it might have seemed. People still enjoy Blumhouse’s brand of horror filmmaking, which bodes well for the studio’s 2026 slate.

