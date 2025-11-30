Zootopia 2 Outgrosses Pixar’s Biggest Box Office Bomb In 5 Days

In terms of box office performance, Disney has experienced both sides of the spectrum in what proved to be an uneven 2025. On one hand, Lilo & Stitch is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, parlaying its record-breaking opening weekend into a $1 billion worldwide gross. The polar opposite of that would be Elio, the new Pixar film that severely underwhelmed in theaters. Coming out on the heels of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, there wasn’t much demand for the family friendly Elio, which posted the lowest traditional opening weekend in Pixar’s storied history and only earned $72.9 million domestically during its run. Disney is back on the upswing this weekend with the release of Zootopia 2, which wasted no time becoming a monster hit.

According to Variety, Zootopia 2 earned approximately $156 million domestically over the extended five-day Thanksgiving window. That is the second-biggest Thanksgiving debut in history, behind only last year’s Moana 2 ($225 million). Zootopia 2 was also a massive draw overseas; thanks to a record-breaking performance in China, the animated sequel scored a whopping $556 million worldwide opening. To put that number in perspective, Zootopia 2 is already in the top 10 on the 2025 global chart, beating out The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.8 million).

Will Zootopia 2 Have Strong Legs at the Box Office?

Image Courtesy of Disney

Zootopia 2 had a production budget of $150 million, so the film is already a box office success. The only real question left is how high Zootopia 2‘s total can go. Getting off to this monumental start is great, but the second weekend hold will go a long way in determining whether or not Zootopia 2 punches its ticket to the $1 billion club. A massive debut does not always correlate to strong legs. Sequels like Zootopia 2 can be front-loaded, with business driven by fans eagerly anticipating the film’s arrival. Once it’s out and people have seen it, the hype can die down.

That doesn’t seem like it will happen in the case of Zootopia 2. It should continue to perform very well over the next few weeks. For starters, word of mouth has been extremely positive; the Zootopia 2 Rotten Tomatoes score is the highest for Disney Animation in four years, with many people praising the sequel for being another entertaining blend of animated hijinks and thoughtful social commentary. That reception will encourage people of all ages to check Zootopia 2 out on the big screen. If reviews had been more mixed, the film would be in danger of a big second weekend drop, but it’ll likely hold well.

Additionally, Zootopia 2 won’t be facing much in the way of competition the next few weeks (outside of Wicked: For Good, of course). Not only are there no other major animated family films on the horizon (giving Zootopia 2 a stranglehold over its target demographic), there isn’t really anything high-profile on the horizon before we get to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Films like Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Ella McCay will have their audiences, but those offerings are more niche than Zootopia 2. There’s a scenario where Zootopia 2 holds on to the No. 1 spot until Avatar opens, mirroring the streak Moana 2 had last year.

Disney executives have to be breathing a sigh of relief seeing these numbers come in. It wasn’t just Elio that disappointed in 2025. Snow White was a bomb, two Marvel movies underperformed, and Tron: Ares lost over $100 million. The studio was in need of a hit, and Zootopia 2 delivered. With Avatar: Fire and Ash on the horizon, the Mouse House will have a strong end to the year, hopefully setting the stage for a lucrative 2026. As Disney waits to see how next year’s slate fares, there are probably already plans in motion for Zootopia 3 so one of the studio’s most successful franchises can continue.

