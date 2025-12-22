FNAF 2 Star Reveals Studio Hid Lore Reveals From The Cast: “That Was Crazy” [Exclusive]

As Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 prepares for its digital release, the excitment surrounding the sequel is palpable. With the film set to arrive on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on December 23, fans have been scouring every frame of the trailers for hints about the bite of ’87, the origins of the Afton family, and the ever-shifting timeline of the haunted Pizzeria. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, actress Piper Rubio, who returns as the courageous young Abby Schmidt, opened up about the experience of returning to the world of animatronic horror. Some young actors might have found the real-life animatronics terrifying, Rubio described them as her “best friends,” as she has been a fan of the game series for years.

While many actors are used to knowing every beat of their projects, Rubio revealed that the production team behind FNAF 2 took an unorthodox approach to keep the film’s biggest secrets under wraps. By intentionally leaving out key lore revelations from the script, the studio made sure that even movie’s biggest stars would be just as shocked as the audience during the premiere.

The Explosive Lore Reveals Shocked the Star Herself

For Piper Rubio, being part of the Five Nights at Freddy’s world isn’t just a job—it’s a passion. As a self-proclaimed “huge fan” of the source material, Rubio found herself just as excited for answers as fans who have theorized about FNAF since the first game was released. However, she quickly discovered that the script she was given didn’t tell the whole story.

“There were some things that just weren’t in the script, that were really lore-related,” Rubio told us during our interview. “I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ I’m really glad that most of those [secrets] weren’t in the script because witnessing them on the big screen was the best way for me to have seen it.”

This intentional secrecy gave Rubio a genuine fan experience when she finally saw the finished film on the big screen. She relayed how she rook one of her friends—who is also deep into the franchise’s history—to the premiere with her, noting that the two of them were “shaking each other the whole time” shouting about the lore.

“It’s the fans who are getting to it. Because they’ve been searching for answers for years of this series existing, and now they’re getting them, and that’s crazy. That was crazy for me.”

According to Rubio, the film has moments that show “main key point spots” that have audiences in early previews going wild, confirming that the sequel delivers on the deep-seated questions that have haunted the fandom since the original indie game debuted.

Josh Hutcherson Became a Real Life Older Brother to His On-Screen Little Sister

While the on-screen mystery kept Rubio on her toes, the off-screen bond with her co-star Josh Hutcherson gave her a sense of stability and warmth, as if the two were true siblings. Playing Mike Schmidt’s (Hutcherson’s) younger sister, Abby, Rubio found a mentor in Hutcherson, who also began his own career as a child actor.

“He’s definitely helped me grow as an actress,” Rubio shared. “Even if I don’t realize it, he’s just giving random wisdom.”

The sibling bond isn’t just an act for the cameras. Rubio relayed how Hutcherson took her under his wing in the most “big brother” ways possible, from the technical side of acting to simple childhood pastimes. On the set of the first first film, he taught her how to make paper airplanes; on the sequel, he taught her how to whistle.

Hutcherson’s and Rubio’s connection is so strong that their reunions on set are filled with excitment and smiles. “Every time we reunite, I like run at him and full on charge at him to go and hug him.” As FNAF 2 prepares for its home release, it is clear that the heart of the film lies in this charming bond between “siblings”—even if the world around them is filled with terrifying secrets.

FNAF 2 will be available on December 23 on digital platforms for in-home viewing. It will also be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on February 17, 2026.

