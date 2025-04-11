5 FNAF Characters That Need Their Own Games/Spin-Offs

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series is notorious for bringing about obscure yet terrifying characters over the past decade. Some animatronics are discovered within the mainline video games, with others touched upon in other forms of media like the Tales From the Pizzaplex series and the multiple spin-off titles. The FNAF lore goes deeper down the rabbit hole than meets the eye, which makes the possibility of bringing new animatronics to the mix even more exciting to see. With the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise releasing Secret of the Mimic in June and the FNAF 2 movie in December, fans will be pleased to see beloved and new characters joining the mix in the coming months. To celebrate, we’ve come up with a list featuring five FNAF characters that need their games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are over 161 FNAF characters within the universe, with some making small appearances in mini-games or full mainline titles. These five characters are only a sliver of what the series has brought over the years, but these, in particular, sparked a curiosity based on the lore behind them.

Daycare Assistant (Sun & Moon/Eclipse)

One of the eeriest animatronics to come from Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was one we met while exploring the playground area in the Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. Sporting a jester-like outfit and dual personalities, the Daycare Assistant’s change in attitude is like Night and Day, quite literally. There hasn’t been a character as complex as Sun & Moon, which is a surprising thing to say, considering the intricacies of the FNAF universe. The switch in personalities could be an intriguing way of changing the gameplay dynamic and building depth to an animatronic that we haven’t seen before. Seeing how the gameplay was a highlight for many FNAF fans within Security Breach, the Daycare Assistant would be an interesting character to explore more of in its spin-off title.

Stitchwraith

If you are a diehard fan of the FNAF series, then you know that Stitchwraith is one of those characters that needs to have its own spin-off or mainline game. Having only been seen as an Easter Egg in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, this animatronic was brought to life by Dr. Phineas Taggart in the Fazbear Frights epilogue titled Stitchwraith Stingers. Given that the games haven’t gone into the detective mystery route, this genre would make for an interesting gameplay experience within the world of FNAF, especially when it comes to investigating the mystery behind Stitchwraith. The character is an intriguing one, as the animatronic has the soul of William Afton inside of it, so connecting the stories of the games to a new spin-off wouldn’t be too challenging.

The Puppet (Marionnette)

If there is one character that made me jump out of my skin during my Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 playthroughs, it’s all thanks to this one pulling the strings. There’s a lot of lore behind this character, as the Puppet was assumed to be the prize vendor of Fazbear’s Pizzeria of 1987. This enriching backstory could serve as a great basis for a spin-off, as we could get a glimpse into life during the Bite of ’87 and learn how the Puppet came to be.

In terms of the Marionnette being a titular antagonist, there is a bit of a grey area, considering the character was never meant to do much harm to others. Given this, it would be interesting to see the Puppet be a protagonist to stop William Afton in a prequel spin-off title. While the history of the character has already played out, covering an event in their string of life could make for a rather touching yet terrifying way of telling a story through the lens of a lost soul.

Funtime Freddy

Playing an antagonist isn’t something that is typically done in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe, but we could technically say that Sister Location felt like the night manager was the bad guy. Why not enjoy some time torturing the Afton family with the help of Funtime Freddy, whose fun exterior would play quite well within the psychological horror genre. This version of Freddy has a dark side within it, which could be interesting to play out within its own game.

Freddy’s personality and motivations are quite creepy and unhinged, making the anti-hero route quite charming to consider when it comes to the gameplay experience. As mentioned before, the complexity of these animatronics is something that has been explored, but not to the lengths that have been told through the lens of the character itself. Funtime Freddy has done his part as the antagonist, so it’s about time to have him become the protagonist.

Lemonade Clown

As we’ve seen with the other characters, they’ve had their time in the spotlight in some way, be it a main or minor antagonist role. This creepy animatronic, which is a part of the Juice Fountain Clowns duo, has only been seen in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator and Help Wanted 2, but its ominous appearance has yet to be explored. Lemonade Clown is an eerie character to look at, even more so given the fact that its sole purpose is to fill a cup of lemonade. Sure, that sounds ridiculous, but the FNAF series doesn’t bring characters into its universe without an explanation or purpose. The creepy undertones of this character would make a great antagonist to explore within a spin-off title. A game centered around the vendor bots could also be a great way to reintroduce Lemonade Clown. This animatronic is well loved within the FNAF community, so it would be wise to tell more of this character’s story to bring forth someone that has yet to make their way into the spotlight.

While there are many animatronics that we have yet to meet in Secret of the Mimic, the FNAF lore doesn’t forget about those who have come before. These specific characters are frightening in their own ways, which makes the potential for a new gaming experience that much more exciting. Seeing how Mimic got their opportunity, it’s time to see a returning character get its moment in the spotlight.