Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Director Teases a Wild Number of Animatronics in New Movie

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 director Emma Tammi revealed there will be a lot more animatronics in the sequel when compared to the first film. Along with several members of the cast, Tammi was present at San Diego Comic-Con and teased a wider array of characters for the upcoming movie. The director said that fans can expect to see “more than three times” the amount of animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. That means the total number of animatronics will reach well into the 20s. There were seven main animatronics in the first film — Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Foxy, Bonnie, Golden Freddy, Cupcake, and Spring Bonnie — so the sequel should include at least 21 based on the information that Tammi provided during the SDCC panel. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices for new character inclusions, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise and lore having expanded to now feature dozens of animatronics, including toy versions of the main mascots that were included in the game’s first sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is expected to hit cinema screens in December 2025, there’s little information about which animatronics will feature in the movie. However, at the SDCC panel, actor Josh Hutcherson, who plays Mike Schmidt, did reveal the identity of one of the new mascots. Speaking to the crowd, he announced that Mangle is his new favorite animatronic and also confirmed that multiple locations from the franchise will appear in the movie. Meanwhile, producer Jason Blum discussed how long the team spent on perfecting the script and expanding the story, saying that “there’s so much more lore here.”

Fight Nights at Freddy 2 Will Have Many More Terrifying Animatronics

SDCC also gave fans their first glimpse of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in the sequel’s debut trailer. The footage suggests that the upcoming movie will largely follow the same events of the game that it shares its name with, although there are some notable changes. A second clip, shown exclusively at SDCC, revealed an unsettling security guard played by Freddy Carter introducing two younger characters to the original Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria location.

The film will see the return of Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Shelly, Matthew Lillard as William Afton, and Piper Rubio as Abby, with Wayne Knight, Skeet Ulrich, and Mckenna Grace also confirmed as new additions to the cast. Blumhouse and Universal officially announced the sequel in April 2024 following the success of its predecessor, which grossed almost $300 million at the box office.

The fact that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is seemingly trying to include more of the lore from the video game series makes sense given the sheer number of games and spin-offs that have been released over the last decade or so. Even if the sequel includes around 20 animatronics, there will still be plenty to choose from if more films are made, and it will give viewers a chance to experience some of the scarier and more twisted mascots from the franchise.

What do you think of the news that the sequel will include many more animatronics from the franchise? Let us know in the comments!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is due to release on December 5, 2025.