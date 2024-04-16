Former Superman Henry Cavill Expecting First Child

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is about to become a dad. On Monday night, at the red carpet premiere for his upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill revealed in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood that he and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, are expecting their first child together. While no other details have been revealed at this time, Cavill has expressed how much he is looking forward to this new milestone. Cavill and Viscuso, who is the former Vice President of Television and Digital Studios for Legendary Entertainment, were first rumored to be dating back in 2021. In late 2022, they were confirmed to be collaborating together on the upcoming Warhammer 40K cinematic universe.

"I'm very excited about it," Cavill said of the pregnancy. "Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

Will Henry Cavill Return as Superman?

For years, speculation swirled as to whether or not Cavill would reprise his role as Clark Kent / Superman on the big screen, with him most recently stepping into the role in the post-credits scene of 2022's Black Adam. Since then, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to "reset" DC Studios, it has been confirmed that Cavill will not be playing Superman going forward. David Corenswet has now been cast in the role, and will debut in Gunn's Superman movie in 2025.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote at the time. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

What Is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare About?

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is directed by Guy Ritchie, and also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Cary Elwes.