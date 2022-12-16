Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe Confirmed by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Comments

Amazon Studios has officially confirmed they have the global rights to build a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with Henry Cavill executive producing and starring in the major new science-fiction franchise. After news broke last night about the upcoming Warhammer 40K project, Amazon Studios announced this morning that they had secured "global rights" to the Warhammer 40K universe, allowing them to make movies, TV series, and "more" based on the grimdark franchise. Cavill was also confirmed as an executive producer and star of the Warhammer 40K "franchise," suggesting that he'll appear in multiple Warhammer projects.

On Instagram, Cavill commented about the news, saying that it had been a dream of his to see a Warhammer universe in live action. "Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life," Cavill wrote. "Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen."

The Warhammer 40K universe contains multitudes of possibilities for Amazon, as the franchise consists of countless characters, factions, and settings. While Warhammer 40K contains a nearly bottomless well of lore to tap into, Games Workshop has shown that it can also be home to a variety of stories, ranging from street level crime dramas to epic space operas starring undead psychic emperors and literal gods of Chaos. One thing to note about Warhammer 40K's setting is that its grim darkness is satirical in nature and deliberately designed to be without a "good guy." While noble characters exist, each faction is corrupt and evil in its own way, feeding into the infinite cycle of war and stagnation in which commoners are merely chattel and resources to be expended for the good of whatever faction they serve under.

No director or writers have been announced for the project, which means that we'll have to wait a while longer for the Warhammer 40K universe to come to fruition.