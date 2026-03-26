Fans Worry Nintendo’s Confirmed Crossover in New Super Mario Movie Just Spoiled Its Biggest Surprise

Ahead of its premiere, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been quick to confirm a slew of new characters that will appear in the upcoming sequel. It makes sense that, given the decades of Mario lore that has been crafted by Nintendo, there would be no shortage of familiar faces, including villains like Wart who haven’t appeared in almost thirty years. Furthermore, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie already confirmed it will crossover with other Nintendo properties, bringing in both Pikmin and R.O.B. to the mix. Now, though, a major crossover has been confirmed, one that fans suspected might be on the way.

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Today, Nintendo has pulled the curtain back on another major character appearance for the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, confirming that none other than Fox McCloud from the Star Fox video game series will appear in the sequel. An appearance by Fox had been rumored for some time by Nintendo fans, given the galactic setting of the movie. Though a voice actor for Fox in the movie wasn’t confirmed, the full reveal that the character is in the movie has many fans annoyed by the spoiler, and has naturally led to extreme speculation about what his involvement could mean, namely, the potential for a Super Smash Bros. feature film.

Nintendo Fans Convinced a Super Smash Bros. Is Happening After Mario Galaxy Movie

Given that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is largely just about planet-hopping across space and other worlds, that alone makes sense for Fox to have some kind of appearance, but in truth, the crossover between Mario and Fox is limited. Neither character has appeared in the context of either’s games, with their crossover limited exclusively to the Super Smash Bros. fighting game franchise. The popular Nintendo title has been a fan-favorite for decades, bringing together properties not only from Nintendo but also from other major franchises under one roof. As a result, fans are convinced that Fox’s inclusion in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie means there will be some kind of setup, maybe even a post-credit tease, that will set up a feature film adaptation of the hit title.

WTF IS FOX DOING HERE TOO???



is this really a Smash Bros movie in disguise cause HUH??? https://t.co/V0dtRaeHLg — Kira (◕ᴥ◕) ✨🩵💙 ⓸ (@kiravera8) March 26, 2026

Many Nintendo fans began to post parodies of the post-credit tease from 2008’s Iron Man, when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury teased the formation of The Avengers. “You’ve become part of a bigger universe. You just don’t know it yet,” wrote one, posting it alongside a gif from Super Smash Bros. Countless other posts appear in the replies as well, to the point where Nintendo fans are so convinced it’s true that if it doesn’t happen, that could turn to disappointment.

We all saw the back of him in the trailer, and people really tried to gaslight us into thinking it wasn’t him.



Bro.., I smell a super smash bros movie in the future https://t.co/yuZAEwQg6V — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) March 26, 2026

The truth of the matter is that making a Super Smash Bros. movie would be difficult for two main reasons. Naturally, the first is that there’s no real story within these games; they’re simply a platform to crossover everyone’s favorite characters, worlds, and items into one place, bringing the likes of Mario, Fox, Pokémon, Samus, Link, and many more under one banner. The second is the licensing costs, as it would require Universal Pictures and Illumination to make multiple deals with Nintendo for the rights to all of these characters; another complication here is that the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is happening at Sony Pictures, though it’s unclear if that film’s status would make the animation rights to the Zelda franchise up for grabs.

Despite those two very good reasons for a Super Smash Bros. movie not being in the cards, there’s one good reason to make it happen: Money. Mass-franchise crossovers continue to have major potential, especially on the big screen, despite the waning popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If The Super Mario Bros. Movie could make over a billion dollars at the box office with only Mario characters at its disposal, a Super Smash Bros. movie no doubt has the potential to be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, narrative be damned.