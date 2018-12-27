‘Goodfellas’ Actor Frank Adonis Dies at 83

Goodfellas star Frank Adonis has died after battling a host of health issues, according to TMZ. He was 83.

According to the tabloid, Adonis’ wife Denise mentioned that the actor had been sick for several years with various kidney ailments. He had been on dialysis and a ventilator for the past week, and the family waited until Christmas had passed to remove him from the ventilator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He will be missed,” his wife told TMZ. “He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend.”

A long-time collaborator with the legendary Martin Scorsese, Adonis was best known for his role as Anthony Stabile in Scorsese’s Goodfellas. Outside of the mobster classic, Adonis also appeared in Raging Bull and Casino, both helmed by Scorsese.

With more than 40 credits to his name, Adonis also appeared in popular films such as Wall Street and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His latest roles were for smaller independent productions. Adonis’ last role came in the small-budget Proximity to Power.

Adonis eventually split off into directing, making his directorial debut with the 1998 One Deadly Road star Robert D’Aleo and Aesha Waks.

Born Frank Scioscia on October 27, 1935, the Brooklyn-native is survived by his wife Denise, their two children, and a third child from a previous marriage.