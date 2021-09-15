Free Guy Getting Best Buy Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook (Exclusive)

The Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy landed in theaters last month, marking a significant moment for The Walt Disney Company and 20th Century Studios as the first film they released exclusively in theaters since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, with the film now slated to land on home video in a manner of weeks. For all the physical media collectors out there, Best Buy will have an exclusive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook, which you can get your first look at below. You can head to Best Buy to pre-order your copy now before Free Guy lands on Digital on September 28th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 12th.

In the film, “A bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story – one he rewrites himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it’s too late.”

The special features on the home video release are as follows:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Guy and Buddy Hit the Beach

Hot Nuts Gets Blown

NPC Rally (Extended)

Gag Reel

Dude vs Guy – Join Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams as they reveal the innovative process of creating Free Guy’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude.

Creating Molotovgirl – Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in Free Guy. Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution, and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life.

It’s Taika’s World – Free Guy‘s outrageous action may exist in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi makes the real world just as crazy with the over-the-top Antwan. See him at work in this entertaining showcase of a genuinely talented and hilarious performer.

Welcome to Free City – Delve into the reality-skewing universe that is Free City, as revealed by director Shawn Levy, the cast, and its inventive creative teams. Find out how they transformed a real metropolis into a virtual playground where anything is possible.

