Free Guy: How Jodie Comer Created 2 Characters for 1 Movie

Free Guy finally hit theatres today and stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. Guy's newfound freedom comes after he meets Molotov Girl, the player character of Millie, who are both portrayed by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Comer and asked what it was like developing both her in-game character and real-life character.

"Yeah, it was great fun. I mean, it was a huge part of what attracted me to the project, of having to really ensure that Molotov still had an essence of Millie, but she was very visually and physically very different," Comer explained. "The accent were Shawn [Levy] and Ryan's idea. And I was initially like, 'Oh, I don't know,' because having done Killing Eve, there's a lot of languages and accent changes. And I was like, 'I don't really want to be that girl.' But it made sense to me. My brother has played video games all his life of us growing up, and a lot of the time his characters were American, and he's from Liverpool, in the UK. So it made sense to me, in the story aspect."

"Ooh, I don't know. I don't think so," Comer added when asked if she finds herself taking on the traits of her characters. "I don't think I have. I mean, it could be said for playing characters. I'm sure when I'm Villanelle [from Killing Eve] for five months of the year, there's something about her that creeps into my day-to-day psyche... on a very innocent level. I don't do awful things, but I'm sure something filters through. Yeah."

Free Guy was directed by Shawn Levy and based on a story by Matt Lieberman. In addition to Reynolds and Comer, the movie stars Joe Keery, Lil Red Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the official description here: "A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

You can watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Jodie Comer at the top of the page.

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.