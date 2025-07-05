One of Tom Hanks’ Most Underrated Movies Just Hit Netflix

Tom Hanks is one of the most notable and acclaimed actors of our time, and one of his best – yet underrated – projects just became available to watch on Netflix in the United States. Since his feature debut in 1980, Tom Hanks has become best known for movies such as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, The Terminal, Cast Away, Sully, and the Toy Story franchise. Over the years, he’s shown an affinity for biographical dramas, playing real-life people including Walt Disney, Charlie Wilson, Colonel Tom Parker, and Fred Rogers, and another of these biopics, Captain Phillips, just hit Netflix.

Released in October 2013, Captain Phillips starred Hanks as Richard “Rich” Phillips, the captain of the container ship MV Maersk Alabama, which was attacked and taken hostage by Somali Pirates in April 2009. Despite only bringing in $218 million at the global box office on a budget of $55 million, Captain Phillips is one of Tom Hanks’ highest-rated and most critically-acclaimed movies, earning it several accolades, including a number of Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. Even more viewers can catch Captain Phillips now it’s come back to Netflix.

While Captain Phillips hit Netflix on July 1, 2025, this isn’t the first time the biographical drama has come to the streaming service. Captain Phillips first debuted on Netflix nine years after its original release in June 2022, and has been removed and re-added three times in as many years since. The movie usually only sticks around on Netflix for about six months before being removed or returning, meaning it could again leave the streamer at some point later this year, so watch it while you can.

Captain Phillips marked the acting debut of Barkhad Abdi, who portrayed Somali pirate Abduwali Muse opposite Tom Hanks’ Rich Phillips. This earned Abdi the British Academy Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while he was also nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award. Following his breakthrough role in Captain Phillips, Abdi has made appearances in movies such as Eye in the Sky, Blade Runner 2049, and more, as well as TV shows, including Castle Rock and The Curse. Captain Phillips is still his most iconic role, however.

Bringing Captain Phillips back to Netflix in the United States can bring focus back to this important story and perhaps draw attention to Hanks’ upcoming projects. This includes an adaptation of the 2011 novel, In the Garden of Beasts, which explores American diplomat William Dodd’s time in Nazi Germany, as well as stage-show This World of Tomorrow, based on short stories written by Hanks himself. Captain Phillips will be remembered as one of Hanks’ best performances for many years to come, so it’s only right that you can now enjoy it at home.

