Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Reveals What Makes His Character "Nuanced and Dynamic"

Free Guy is finally being released next month and will follow Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. The movie will see Guy evolving from a typical NPC into something no one in his world of gaming has seen before. Recently, ComicBook.com took part in a press conference with Reynolds and the actor was asked if he thinks his character dreams.

"That's a incredibly thoughtful question. No pressure, everyone else after this. Do I think Guy dreams? That's a great question. I think the longer he spends with Millie/Molotov Girl [Jodie Comer], I think that's where he probably would learn to dream. I mean, we love to play with this idea that his consciousnesses is expansive. Every time he spends a minute or more with Jodie's character, his inner world or interior world grows and becomes more and more nuanced and dynamic. So I think probably by the second act of that movie, I think he's probably dreaming pretty vividly. Exclusively about Jodie's character, I'm sure. But still... Yeah," Reynolds replied.

Reynolds was also asked about Guy's message in the film of "becoming whoever you want" and whether or not the star believes that's true of real life.

"Well, I mean, I do think that people can become whatever they want within realism. I will never be a gold medal downhill slalom skier. I know that now. But I can learn to ski. I think that if we really spend a little bit of time focused on ourselves and understanding how important connectivity is. And I think the sky's the limit. I think that there's all sorts of... I mean, if the last year taught us anything it's that we can spend a little time on ourselves too. It's not the worst thing in the world to spend a little time looking inward and thinking, 'How can I make this vessel that houses all these neuroses and weird ideas about itself feel a little bit better?' And I think that's been one of the few gifts of a really difficult time recently. So yeah."

Free Guy was directed by Shawn Levy and based on a story by Matt Lieberman. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Red Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the official description below:

"A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

Free Guy hits theaters on August 13th.