Free Guy Director Gives Update on Sequel

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have worked on multiple projects together, including the upcoming Deadpool 3. Back in 2021, the duo made Free Guy, and the movie ended up being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time. Shortly after the film was released, there was talk of making a sequel, and 20th Century Fox president Steve Asbell said last year that they had "more Free Guy movies coming." During a recent interview with Wired, Levy gave an update about the sequel.

"It's been floated, it floats, because Ryan and I love that movie. I'd say it's a big maybe, but boy it would sure make us happy," Levy shared.

Levy previously told ComicBook.com that the movie's success largely came from Reynolds being able to serve as the "engine" that'd make the entire machine move.

"Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you're lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste," Levy said. "So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the '50s or '60s, Ryan sometimes will go, 'Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?' And what I've learned with Ryan is don't say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it's going to be amazing, and it's going to make it into the movie."

When Is Deadpool 3 Coming Out?

Deadpool 3 is currently on hold due to the SAG strike, and it was recently announced that the release date has been delayed. The movie does not yet have a new release date.

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Are you hoping for a Free Guy sequel? Tell us in the comments!