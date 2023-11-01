Deadpool 3 Director Reveals A Few Titles Are Being Considered

Deadpool 3 is currently on hold due to the SAG strike, and it was recently announced that the release date has been delayed. The threequel is set to star Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie is being helmed by Night at the Museum and Free Guy director, Shawn Levy, who has shared some teases about the highly-anticipated Marvel film. During a recent chat with Wired, the director referred to the movie as "Deadpool and Wolverine," but clarified there are multiple titles being tossed around.

"No, there's no title yet," Levy confirmed. "I sometimes refer to it as 'Deadpool versus Wolverine' or 'Deadpool and Wolverine' or 'Deadpool 3 With Wolvie' – we've got a few titles we've been bandying about, but boy, it's a tough one."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role, Deadpool 3 will also star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film, and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3. Currently, the film does not have a new release date.