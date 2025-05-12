Friday the 13th Reveals New Franchise Logo, Jason Mask for 45th Anniversary

Friday the 13th has always been a charmingly simplistic franchise. A half-dozen or so teens travel out to the Crystal Lake area, specifically somewhere close to Camp Crystal Lake (be it Higgins Haven, the house next to the Jarvis House, or Camp Crystal Lake itself), and are dispatched one by one in various ways with various types of weaponry. And, outside the first film, the one doing that dispatching is Jason Voorhees himself. That original film hit theaters all the way back on May 9, 1980, and to commemorate that 45th anniversary, Horror Inc. has debuted a video revealing their official Jason Universe (stylized “JASON UN1V3RSE”) logo along with a new hockey mask.

The video is 15 seconds in total, so all we get is the briefest of sneak peaks, but there already is an idea of what this Jason Universe has in store for fans. Freaks and Geeks and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Linda Cardellini has already been enlisted to play a younger version of Pamela Voorhees in the upcoming (reworked) Crystal Lake series on Peacock, meaning the future finally looks bright. The Friday the 13th IP was tied up in a lawsuit for a long time, but it looks like the blood-soaked gravy train is finally rolling down the tracks.

A Multi-Medium Reveal

As mentioned, the video is only 15 seconds long, showing a new Jason mask in increasing detail before ultimately showing it and the Jason Universe logo in full. But excitingly enough it does come equipped with original audio composed by Harry Manfredini, the originator of the franchise’s iconic “ki…ki…ki…ma…ma…ma.” Manfredini served as the composer for every Friday the 13th movie except Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Freddy vs. Jason, and the 2009 reboot.

What can we expect from the Jason Universe? There’s the TV series, of course, but fans will no doubt expect new movies, but also, almost certainly, tons of merchandise. One can’t help but imagine this logo being slapped on the boxes of any number of figures and Jason socks at their local Walmart.

Robert Barsamian, President of Horror, Inc., also shed some light on where they’re taking things with the IP, stating that they “wanted to ensure that, as we move forward, we respect the rich history of Jason, while also embracing future opportunities to authentically engage with new and loyal fans. The latest iteration of the mask and logo reflect the fine balance of honoring the past, while also bringing our iconic character into the future.”

The company’s Vice President, Robbie Barsamian, also chimed in, adding: “Jason is one of horror’s definitive villains, and we’ve been hard at work to bring him back into the spotlight with our latest iteration. Jason’s fans are incredibly dedicated, and we’re stoked to show them everything we have in store, kicking off with the 45th anniversary across all mediums.”

Watch the logo reveal video below. And, while you’re waiting for Crystal Lake, you can stream the first eight Friday the 13th movies for free on Pluto TV.