‘Frosty The Snowman’ Viewers Shocked By How The Kids Are Dressed

CBS just held its annual airing of the Rankin/Bass Productions classic Frosty the Snowman cartoon and shortly after the movie aired, people took to social media to air their grievances with how the kids in the movie we dressed.

By and large, the biggest critique of the clothing choice was the fact the Frosty’s friends were apparently wearing shorts throughout the duration of the film.

Produced by Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin, Frosty the Snowman first aired on December 7, 1969 featuring the iconic Jimmy Durante as the film’s narrator. Rankin/Bass’ Romeo Miller (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) was charged with adapting the song for television. The cartoon features Jackie Vernon, June Foray, Suzanne Davidson, Greg Thomas, Billey De Wolfe, and Paul Frees in voice acting roles.

After the original cartoon aired in 1969, several sequels using the character’s likeness were eventually spawned including Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976), Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979), Frosty Returns (1992) and the straight-to-video The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005).

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions to Frosty’s frozen friends.

Hopefully Karen’s Not Afraid of Heights!

How does Karen get off the roof when Santa drops her off? And why are they wearing shorts and no coats in the snow? #FrostyTheSnowman #frostyquestions #frosty pic.twitter.com/rh6dp4Ogk7 — Denise ت (@TexasTripletMom) December 9, 2018

You’re Gonna Catch A Cold!

Must not be that cold out if the kids are wearing shorts and skirts. Still one of my favorite #Christmas shows. #FrostyTheSnowman #Frosty — Im2Sexy4U (@uknowurjealous) December 9, 2018

#Tough

In the 60’s children were tougher, they could wear shorts in the snow ;p #frosty pic.twitter.com/vl7NxveMzB — Weather Fan (@wxfanplus1) December 9, 2018

Self-Awareness Is Key

While we’re all over analyzing holiday classics, let’s consider the outerwear selected for these children by their parents in this holiday classic #frostythesnowman pic.twitter.com/awiiF8UBev — J. Beers (@beersjoshua) December 8, 2018

Where Are Their Parents?!