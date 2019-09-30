New Frozen 2 Poster Released by Disney

Audiences will finally make the return to Arendelle and the wonderful world of Frozen in November, as Disney is releasing the highly-anticipated Frozen 2 into theaters. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven will be leaving the comfort of their homes to head out into the usually closed off Enchanted Forest, investigating a dangerous mystery that has placed the entire kingdom in danger. This looks to be a much different, much darker adventure for the beloved heroes, and Disney’s newest poster for the sequel shows just how determined all of them are to accomplish their mission.

Early Monday morning, Disney Animation Studios released a lot of new information about Frozen 2, including the first song from the film, the full tracklisting, and a brand new poster. The image sees Elsa leading the way, staring off into the journey ahead, flanked by Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. At the bottom of the poster, Elsa appears once again, conjuring all sorts of magic on the water.

You can check out the brand new poster for Frozen 2 below!

The first Frozen arrived in theaters back in 2013, breaking records in the process. With a global haul of $1.276 billion, Frozen quickly became the highest grossing animated film of all time. To this day, it remains the 15th biggest movie in box office history.

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho, and features the songwriting of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf), Santino Fontana (Hans), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), and Sterling K. Brown.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom,” reads Disney’s official synopsis for Frozen 2. “Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 15th.