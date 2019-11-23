Frozen 2: Disney Signed a Contract with Indigenous Leaders to Ensure Respectful Representation of Culture

Frozen 2 is officially playing in theaters and is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics score and a 94% audience score. The movie, which is expected to have a successful run at the box office, stars returning cast members Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf). Much of the film focus on the Northuldra, who are modeled after the Sámi, the Indigenous people of the Scandinavian regions. Recently, Bell took to Instagram to share an article from Upworthy that explains Disney signed a contract with the Sámi to ensure the portrayal of their culture would be done with respect.

“Dope. And the right thing to do @disney,” Bell wrote.

In the article, Upwrothy explains the following:

“The Sámi parliaments of Norway, Sweden and Finland, and the non-governmental Saami Council reached out to the filmmakers when they found out their culture would be highlighted in the film. They formed a Sámi expert advisory group, called Verddet, to assist filmmakers in with how to accurately and respectfully portray Sámi culture, history, and society,” they wrote.

They added, “In a contract signed by Walt Disney Animation Studios and Sámi leaders, the Sámi stated their position that ‘their collective and individual culture, including aesthetic elements, music, language, stories, histories, and other traditional cultural expressions are property that belong to the Sámi,’ and ‘that to adequately respect the rights that the Sámi have to and in their culture, it is necessary to ensure sensitivity, allow for free, prior, and informed consent, and ensure that adequate benefit sharing is employed.’”

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.