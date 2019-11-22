Does Frozen 2 Have a Post Credits Scene?

It wouldn’t be fair to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe began the trend of adding scenes after the credits of movies. This has happened in various movies for years, including in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It’s always been a thing. But the debut of Samuel L. Jackson in Nick Fury at the end of 2008’s Iron Man most definitely kicked the trend of post credits scenes into high gear. These scenes are everywhere now, causing moviegoers around the world to stick around once a film is over, making sure not to miss something hiding during or after the credits. The same will be true this weekend as fans pack out theaters for Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel, Frozen 2.

We won’t spoil anything just yet, but if you’re wondering whether or not you should wait through all of the Frozen 2 credits, the answer is yes. There is an additional scene at the very end of Frozen 2, so be sure to stay in your seats. If you already saw the movie and missed the scene, or are just curious to know what happens in the scene, we’ll break it down below.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Frozen 2.

One of the funniest and most memorable scenes in Frozen 2 takes place early on in the movie, when the group of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven first meet the people living in the Enchanted Forest. When the new characters ask where the group came from, Olaf begins an impromptu stage performance of the plot of the first Frozen. He goes into great detail about everything, right up until the time when things get heavy and then rushes through all of the important stuff. It’s a great bit, and it comes back around after the credits.

Once the credits are finished rolling, Olaf is seen in an ice cave with the monster from the first movie, as well as all of the Snowgies that were introduced in one of the Frozen shorts. Much like he did earlier in the film, Olaf is standing before them performing a story, but this one is about the plot of Frozen 2. Again, he rushes through all of the important details at the end.

Nothing about this post credits scene teases Frozen 3 or anything like that, but it’s still a great laugh worth sticking around for, especially if you’ve got children that love Olaf.

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters.