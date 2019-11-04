Frozen 2 Releases Full Panic! at the Disco Soundtrack Single

In addition to the original music featured throughout the Frozen 2 movie, Disney Animation Studios is including some “single” versions of its biggest tracks on the film’s soundtrack. There are eight songs on the Frozen 2 soundtrack and three of them are getting versions designed for the radio that will play during the credits. Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, and Panic! at the Disco have all recorded tracks for Frozen 2, and the first of the trio was released online Monday morning as tickets for the film went on sale.

Disney released the movie version of “Into the Unknown” more than a month ago, complete with vocals from star Idina Menzel. Now we also get our chance to hear the single version of that track as performed by Panic! at the Disco, which seems like an odd choice given that the first Frozen film put its “Let it Go” mega-hit in the hands of Demo Lovato, keeping it at least somewhat close to the in-movie rendition. You can check out the full Panic! at the Disco version of “Into the Unknown” in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The soundtrack for Frozen 2 will include both versions of “Into the Unknown” along with seven other original songs that will be featured in the movie. The other two songs getting an end credits makeover are “All Is Found” by Kacey Musgraves and “Lost in the Woods” by Weezer.

Here’s the full tracklist for Frozen 2:

1. “All is Found” – performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change” – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older” – performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself” – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing” – performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits)

10. “All is Found” – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Weezer (end credits)

Are you looking forward to jamming out to the Frozen 2 soundtrack? What do you think of Panic! at the Disco’s single? Let us know in the comments!

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.