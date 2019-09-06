Frozen 2 Songwriter Reveals Elsa Won’t Have A Love Interest

Frozen 2 will be here before you know it, and fans are ready to pick up the adventures with Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel). The topic of Elsa’s love life and whether that would be resolved in the sequel has begun to bubble up again. Frozen 2‘s songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez talked to IGN about that very popular question at D23. It doesn’t sound like people will get the exact answer they were looking for.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez said, “Like the first movie, Elsa is not just defined by a romantic interest. There’s so many movies that define a woman by her romantic interest. That’s not a story that we wanted to tell at this point in time. What we really wanted to tell was if you have these powers, how do you grow and change and find your place in the world and find answers that haven’t been found before?”

That comment might not satiate the fans who were vocal about their desire for the main character to get a girlfriend around the release of Frozen. But, that makes sense in the fact that many of the filmmakers around this movie have said that they were driven to tell a specific story. It just happens that Elsa’s love life doesn’t fall into that category.

The movie will be following up an absolute runaway hit for Disney, and the cast thinks that Frozen 2 will be able to stand up to the first film. Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, told Jimmy Kimmel that he believed that the sequel’s songs were better than the original. The voice actor couldn’t hide his enthusiasm during an appearance on the talk show.

Gad gushed, “Can I just say something outrageous? I’m not even sure if I’m allowed to say this, but can I just say I think the songs are even better in this movie. Now I’ve set the bar so high, but they are so good. Bobby Lopez and Kristin Lopez, who wrote the original, they came back and did songs that are just [phenomenal]. That’s the big concern. How do you top those [Frozen] songs? They’re even catchier, I’m sorry to say.”

For any other film, this would be outrageous, but Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are ready for that challenge. Frozen 2 is next in an absolutely dominant year for the House of Mouse. The Lion King is still climbing the box-office ladder, and Aladdin cleaned house earlier this year as well. Disney+‘s launch later this year promises to bring at least one more smash with it in November.

Frozen 2 will see Anna and her magical sister queen Elsa going beyond their kingdom of Arendelle. This journey will lead the pair and their friends on a quest to uncover the mysterious forces behind Elsa’s elemental powers.