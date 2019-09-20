Elsa and Anna Team Up in New Frozen 2 Poster

Frozen 2 is ready to take the world by storm this Fall, and audiences are getting excited by the prospect of more adventures with Anna and Elsa. A new poster for the film has materialized, and the two characters are placed right in the center as they look into the middle distance. Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are also along for the ride as the sisters investigate some strange magic happenings in the sequel.

The Fall leaves that marked Frozen 2 as a very different film in the first theatrical trailer are here in the poster as well. Theorists have been hard at work guessing the significance of the seasons in this follow-up. None have come close, although Neil DeGrasse Tyson tossed in his two cents for good measure, and the fanbase waits another couple of months for answers. Elsa’s holding an ice crystal in her hands, it looks a little bit like the one present on a previous poster released around the film as well.

If you needed any more proof that the tone will be different this time, Kristen Bell voices Anna and she was kind enough to tell Comicbook.com a little about the film at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it. What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of Frozen,” Bell explained.

She continued, “It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

The actress was hesitant to call the sequel “a little more adult,” but mentions that “it grew up a little bit.”

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit,” Bell clarified. “I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

Jennifer Lee returns to direct along with Chris Buck. They agreed to revisit the icy world of Arendelle under one condition: a natural continuation of the story had to present itself.

“I think the big thing for me is, we weren’t going to do a sequel,” Lee told Slashfilm earlier this year. “[Buck] and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls. I didn’t do it from exactly [copying the original] because I can’t. And if we tried to do it that way, I think we would have something very hollow.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 opens November 22.