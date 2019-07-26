Funko Launches A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Mister Rogers Pop

If there’s one movie that the world needs right now, it’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. The film hits theaters on November 22nd, and this Funko Pop is coming along for the ride.

Indeed, Funko has added another Pop figure to their Mister Rogers lineup in celebration of the upcoming movie, and this one features Mister Rogers in his red sweater and his pal Daniel Tiger. You can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for November. Ostensibly this is a Fred Rogers Pop figure, but it might also be a not-so-secret Tom Hanks Pop. After all, Funko has been all about Tom Hanks lately. See exhibit A, B, C and exhibit D.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of wholesome television icons, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin finally got a Pop figure recently – on the same day that his daughter Bindi got engaged no less!

Actually there are two The Crocodile Hunter Funko Pops – one with Steve holding a crocodile and a Chase version (1 /6 rarity) holding a turtle. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. Note that the Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, so it’s a pretty safe bet that some of the proceeds from the sale and or licensing of this Pop figure will go towards their programs. The official image above seems to suggest as much.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.