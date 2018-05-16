Funko Puts a Realistic Spin on Pop Figures With the ‘Harry Potter’ 5 Star Collection

Attention Funko collectors – a brand new line of figures dubbed 5 Star has just been unveiled! Basically, 5 Star is a more realistic version of the beloved Funko Pop figure, complete with three points of articulation, accessories, and detailed faces. The 5 Star line seems like a premium version of the standard Pop but, surprisingly, the prices are the same. What isn’t surprising, however, is that Funko chose the tried-and-true Harry Potter franchise for the very first wave.

If you want to secure the very first 5 Star figures to your Funko collection, you can do that via the pre-order links listed below (and keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is running a Funko buy one, get one 50% off sale for a limited time).

• Harry Potter 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Harry Potter Ron Weasley 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Harry Potter Hermione Granger 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Harry Potter Rubeus Hagrid 5 Star Vinyl Figure

• Harry Potter Albus Dumbledore 5 Star Vinyl Figure

Additional figures, including Severus Snape, will be coming exclusively to Walmart in July. Funko had this to say about the new 5 Star line:

Funko is thrilled to dive deeper into the world of storytelling and pop culture with our latest line of collectible vinyl figures – 5 Star!

In addition to Funko’s usual attention to detail and characterization, the 5 Star line boasts several unique features including three points of articulation, allowing the figures to be posed, window display box packaging that mimics the opening of a book and situates each character in their unique world, and thoughtful accessories that further the character’s narrative.

Collectors with a passion for creatively displaying their figures can capitalize on the ability to use 5 Star figures’ different poses, incorporating the accessories and even the packaging to create a unique tableau or diorama that continues the narrative adventure.

The 5 Star line launches with the ever-magical Wizarding World with the beloved Harry Potter and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley with their Hogwarts mentors Albus Dumbledore and Rubeus Hagrid. Each figure is accompanied by an animal companion such as Hedwig the owl or by an iconic character-defining object such as Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter or Hagrid’s pink umbrella.

The 5 Star line will expand with additional licenses later this year.

The 5 Star line feels like Funko’s answer to the recent return of Mighty Muggs, which is Hasbro’s attempt to get back into the vinyl figure game with a more detailed take on our favorite characters. The new Mighty Muggs never really felt like a threat to Funko’s dominance, but we can see why Funko might want to try out a more realistic option.

What do you think about Funko’s new 5 Star line? Let us know in the comments.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.