Funko Launches ‘Harry Potter’ Pop PEZ

Funko has announced that Harry Potter will be the latest edition to their Pop PEZ lineup, and the first wave of figures are expected to be available for pre-order right here at some point today January 28th. UPDATE: They are live at Pop In a Box. The official description reads:

“Accio PEZ! Fans of PEZ, pop culture and the magical world of Harry Potter have a new obsession with this Harry Potter line of Pop! PEZ. Harry, Ron and Hermione are in the process of getting sorted by the beloved Sorting Hat. Luna’s sporting her iconic spectra specs and Dobby is eager to help his friend Harry Potter. Collect them all and eat all the candy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko had one of it’s biggest product release days ever exactly one week ago thanks to London Toy Fair 2019. If you missed it, all of the releases are listed with pre-order links right here. Some of the most popular items from the wave are still available to order at the time of writing, so jump on them while you can. These items include the following:

• Funko’s Batman 80th Anniversary Collection

• Funko’s Disney The Little Mermaid Collection (With 10-inch Ursula)

• ‘Lord of the Rings’ Witch-King With Fellbeast Funko Pop Rides Figure

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Pop Figures

• Funko’s New Dragon Ball Z Pop Figures

As far as Harry Potter is concerned, Funko’s London Toy Fair 2019 releases included new 5 Star figures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Dobby. They also announced a Vynl 2-pack of Luna Lovegood and Neville Longbottom as well as a collection of SuperCute Plush of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Fawkes. You can pre-order those releases right here with shipping slated for February / March. Inside that link you’ll also find previous Funko releases from the Harry Potter / Fantastic Beasts lines.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.