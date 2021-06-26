Funko Pop Lilo & Stitch Diamond Glitter Exclusive Pre-Orders Are Live

Fans still can't get enough of the Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch even though it's been nearly 20 years since it was first released. The adorable Stitch (aka Experiment 626) is a favorite subject for everything from fashion collections (Hot Topic) to Funko Pops, the latter of which is getting a sparkly new addition today.

Behold the blinding sparkle of the Lilo & Stitch Stitch with Ukulele Diamond Collection Funko Pop, which is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here while it lasts. The figure is a Diamond glitter version of the original Stitch with Ukulele Funko Pop that was released at Funko Fair back in January, but everything can be upgraded with a little sparkle.

You might recall that Disney put a live-action/CGI hybrid remake of Lilo & Stitch into development for Disney+ last year. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about the project since word came down that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was in talks to helm the film back in November. Beyond that, Mike Van Waes (The Crooked Man) has reportedly already written the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film following the success of Disney's Aladdin. Zoe Kent and Louie Provost are also attached to oversee production. Stay tuned for updates on the new Lilo & Stitch film.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop figures and where to find them right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.