Funko Pops Go Back to The Matrix for Resurrections

We haven’t seen Funko Pops based on The Matrix series since 2015 when Pop figures of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne), and Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) were released from the original trilogy. However, with The Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections on the way, it’s time to take the red pill and dive back in.

The new wave of The Matrix Funko Pops includes Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus sporting their looks from Resurrections (kudos to Funko for not simply slapping a trenchcoat and sunglasses on one of their John Wick Pop figures). The film takes place twenty years after Revolutions, but Morpheus looks younger than ever – that’s because the character is being played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II this time around. Pre-orders for The Matrix Resurrections Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth, here on Amazon, and here at Walmart now.

As far as exclusives are concerned, the Walmart exclusive Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) is available to pre-order here with a protector case. The Target exclusive Morpheus is available to pre-order here. Finally, the glow-in-the-dark Neo in the Matrix Books-A-Million exclusive is available to pre-order here. We expect to see additional cast members added before the film debuts in theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can keep up with all of the latest Matrix 4 news right here. The synopsis reads:

“Twenty years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions,[1] Neo lives a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco where his therapist prescribes him blue pills. Neither he nor Trinity recognize each other. However, Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Abdul-Mateen II had the following to say about his version of Morpheus:

“I play a character who’s definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus,” Abdul-Mateen II explained. “This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There’s a lot in our story that’s about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn’t exempt from that.” He added, “Laurence already did what had to be done … I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus.” He continued, “What the viewers will come to understand is that there are many rules of the Matrix … Age, appearance, the things we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is where anything is possible.”