New Matrix 4 Photos Released

December will see the long-awaited return of The Matrix with The Matrix Resurrections, a new film that’s set to feature Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. However, there’s one big name you shouldn’t expect to see in the film and that’s Laurence Fishburne. That being said, you can’t have The Matrix without Morpheus, who is now being played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The actor recently clarified that he’s a “different iteration” of the character while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. Along with the interview came some new photos from the highly-anticipated film.

The new photos all feature Abdul-Mateen II. One is a fun throwback to the original Matrix that sees Reeves’ Neo doing Kung-Fu with Morpheus, and another image featuring Neo and Morpheus with Jessica Henwick’s new character. You can check out the EW photos below:

“I play a character who’s definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus,” Abdul-Mateen II explained. “This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There’s a lot in our story that’s about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn’t exempt from that.” He added, “Laurence already did what had to be done … I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus.” He continued, “What the viewers will come to understand is that there are many rules of the Matrix … Age, appearance, the things we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is where anything is possible.”

The Matrix Resurrections is set to debut in December in theaters and on HBO Max. Lana Wachowski returned to direct and co-write the fourth entry in the series. After facing delays due to the coronavirus, production on The Matrix 4 wrapped in November 2020. In addition to the aforementioned stars, the Matrix 4 cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.