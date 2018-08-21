Funko’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Zero Pop Figure Exclusive Arrives Tonight

Earlier this month, Funko released a massive wave of merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney‘s classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, the crown jewels of the collection are definitely the Jack and Sally on the Hill and Zero in Doghouse Movie Moments Pop figures.

You can pre-order the Jack and Sally figure right here with shipping slated for November. The Zero figure, on the other hand, is a BoxLunch exclusive – and we know exactly when it will arrive online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, BoxLunch has informed us that the Zero Doghouse Movie Moments figure will be available to order here (also keep tabs on their homepage just in case) starting “shortly after” 9:30 pm PST tonight, August 21st (that’s 12:30 am August 22nd EST). The figure will retail for $28.90, and 1-in-6 lucky customers will get a chase variant that glows-in-the-dark. Odds are very high that the figures will sell out shortly after launch, so plan accordingly. The rest of the NBX 25th anniversary Funko Pop collection is available to pre-order via the links below.

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Super Deluxe Vinyl Figure

• Nightmare Before Christmas Harlequin Demon Pop! Vinyl Figure #212

• Nightmare Before Christmas Snowman Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #448

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally with Basket Pop! Vinyl Figure #449

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Bugs Pop! Vinyl Figure #450

• Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein Pop! Vinyl Figure #451

• Nightmare Before Christmas Clown Pop! Vinyl Figure #452

• Vampire Teddy with Undead Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure #461

If that’s not enough, Funko also debuted a new collection of 5 Star figures for the 25th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

If you are unfamiliar, Funko’s 5 Star figures are basically enhanced versions of their beloved Pops. Features include more realistic details, three points of articulation for posing, and fun accessories. The NBX line includes The Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (with Zero), Sally (with a black cat and flower), the villainous Oogie Boogie (with dice), and his henchmen Lock, Shock, and Barrel (with removable masks, a plunger, bone slingshot, and lollipop respectively). You can pre-order the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas 5-Star lineup right here. Shipping is slated for September.

Previous releases in the Funko 5-Star lineup include collections for Batman and Harry Potter. You can shop them all right here.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.