Funko’s New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Pops Are the Best Yet

We have seen many The Lord of the Rings Funko Pops over the years, but the new collection they dropped today might be the best yet.

The lineup includes Legolas with his bow, Gimli with his axe, and Boromir with his sword and horn of Gondor. Then there’s Lady Galadriel, the Dunharrow King, and the Witch King of Angmar. It’s hard to pick a favorite here because they’re all amazing, so we don’t blame you if you decide to splurge on them all. You will be able to pre-order the lot right here – most likely by the end of the day today, October 26th. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live!

As far as exclusives are concerned, tempted Galadriel will be at Barnes & Noble and Elrond will hit Hot Topic sometime in November.

Funko also announced a line of Mystery Lord of the Rings Pocket Pop Keychains that includes Frodo Baggins, Aragorn, an invisible Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, Gollum, an invisible Gollum, Samwise Gamgee, Saruman, Pippin Took, Merry Brandybuck, a Ringwraith and a Nazgul. They will also be available to pre-order via Entertainment Earth starting sometime today. Good luck trying to collect them all.

In other Funko news, Funko and PEZ Candy, Inc. recently added to their line of Pop PEZ with new dispensers based on Doctor Who, The Golden Girls, and Star Wars!

The entire lineup is available to pre-order via this link. We highly suggest getting Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia first. If the demand for the Golden Girls Funko cereal is any indication, these will go the fastest.

After securing all of The Golden Girls Pop PEZ, you can move on to the Star Wars lineup that includes a Tusken Raider and a Jawa. Finally, the Doctor Who collection includes the Fourth Doctor, Tenth Doctor, Eleventh Doctor, and the newly minted Thirteenth Doctor. Not a bad start.

