Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Gets Max Premiere Date

Nearly a decade after audiences met Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, we learned more about her backstory in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters. That excitement largely paid off, as the movie sits at 90% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, and whether you already caught the movie on the big screen or want to witness the adventure for the first time, Max has confirmed that Furiosa will be debuting on the service this month. Fans can check out Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga when it hits Max on August 16th.

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Much like Fury Road, Furiosa wowed audiences with its impressive stunts and storytelling, which also ignited interest in other corners of the franchise. Given that Furiosa was a much more costly endeavor than Fury Road, the film’s ultimate haul at the worldwide box office was impressive but not necessarily as massive as some had hoped. Director George Miller already has some ideas in mind for how to continue the franchise, which included the tentative Mad Max: The Wasteland story, which would have focused on Max leading up to the events of Fury Road. Despite the disappointing box office, it’s possible that if Furiosa performs well on home video, it could result in Wasteland moving forward.

Earlier this year, Miller teased what he was hoping to accomplish with Wasteland.

“I’d say it certainly has a lot of action in it, but it is also a saga. It’s a year-long story,” the filmmaker detailed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Fury Road happened in three days and two nights, I don’t know how many hours that is, but you can almost say that the first act, some part of the second act, the third act mostly play in real time. It’s quite a different kettle of fish than, say, Furiosa. The Wasteland, I’m still figuring out what to do, but I’m simply waiting to see the reception of Furiosa and if it all lines up, we’ll go ahead with it.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits Max on August 16th.

