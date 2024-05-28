Mad Max Creator Teases New Details on Wasteland Prequel

While preparing Mad Max: Fury Road, filmmaker George Miller spent a lot of time developing the character of Imperator Furiosa, so much so that he was able to turn all of that prep work into the prequel movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Miller also spent time exploring what Tom Hardy's Max had been doing in the year leading up to Fury Road, with Miller confirming that he's still interested in turning that adventure into a movie, though also noted that the story currently exists as a novella. Whether or not Miller moves forward on that Fury Road prequel depends on how well Furiosa performs.

"No, it's still a novella and we've been working on the script for it," Miller revealed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast about if there's been substantial development on the story. "With these things, I really don't like talking about them. I've been through so many movies that you wanna make ... I've found that a lot, that it's better not to talk about it."

Despite not wanting to get ahead of himself in talking about the movie, Miller did shed insight onto how his Wasteland movie would compare to the overall tone of Fury Road vs. Fury Road, hinting that it would seemingly fall somewhere in between the scope of the two movies.

"I'd say it certainly has a lot of action in it, but it is also a saga. It's a year-long story," the filmmaker detailed. "Fury Road happened in three days and two nights, I don't know how many hours that is, but you can almost say that the first act, some part of the second act, the third act mostly play in real time. It's quite a different kettle of fish than, say, Furiosa. The Wasteland, I'm still figuring out what to do, but I'm simply waiting to see the reception of Furiosa and if it all lines up, we'll go ahead with it."

While Furiosa is earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, those reactions aren't resulting in financial success quite yet, taking in only $24 million in its opening weekend as compared to Fury Road's $45.4-million opening.

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga released in theaters on May 24th.

