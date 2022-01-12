Gal Gadot to Star in Remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is headed to another major franchise. On Tuesday, it was announced that Gadot is attached to star in and produce a remake of To Catch a Thief, the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock classic of the same name. Gadot will be producing the project alongside her producing partner Jaron Varsano along with Neal Moritz. The remake will be written by Eileen Jones, who is best known for her work on Prodigal Son as well as New Line’s Highwayman, which will be produced by Birds of Prey‘s Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson. Plot details around the film, as well as who Gadot might be playing, are currently under wraps.

The original To Catch a Thief was directed by Hitchcock, and followed John “The Cat” Robie (Cary Grant), a retired jewel thief sets out to prove his innocence after being suspected of returning to his former occupation. The film also starred Grace Kelly as Frances Stevens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will mark the latest project for Gadot, whose recent filmography includes Red Notice, Death on the Nile, as well as the upcoming Snow White, Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3.

“I love it,” Gadot recently said of the timeline of her projects. “If there’s one thing I don’t like about this business, it’s that usually you don’t know when or where the next project will be. Once you’re a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life.”

Wonder Woman 3, in particular, will see Gadot reteaming with director Patty Jenkins, and finally sharing the screen with the original onscreen Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

“Yes!,” Gadot revealed in August of last year. “The most amazing thing, other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots, is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with Patty Jenkins again, and I’m super grateful for that.”

What do you think of Gal Gadot being attached to star in a To Catch a Thief remake? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline