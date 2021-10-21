Wonder Woman 3 Star Gal Gadot Is Excited to Finally Work With Lynda Carter

DC FanDome took place last weekend and featured a lot of fun content from DC’s movies, shows, games, and comics. Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director, Patty Jenkins, took part in a conversation with original Wonder Woman TV star, Lynda Carter, in honor of the character’s 80th birthday. During the event, Jenkins confirmed Wonder Woman 3, which is expected to feature Carter in a bigger role. In Wonder Woman 1984, Carter appeared in the mid-credits sequence as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man’s world as Zeus created Themyscira. Since that scene did not feature Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, the star recently told Entertainment Tonight that she’s excited to finally work with Carter.

“Yes!,” Gadot proclaimed excitedly when ET brought up her sharing a screen with Carter. “The most amazing thing, other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots, is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with Patty Jenkins again, and I’m super grateful for that.” You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1450928559623606280?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said at DC FanDome. “Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she’s so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with .” Carter’s cryptically added, “Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that’s so cool.”

“It’s so much more than a comic book character it is an idea and an essence,” Carter said about Wonder Woman during the conversation. As a matter of fact I wrote a song for you and for Gal, based on an original lyric I had started for my husband but when I did your movie I finished writing this song that comes out in October actualy called ‘Human and Divine,’ and it’s about the love of Wonder Woman.”

At the end of last year, it was first announced that Gadot would be returning for the third Wonder Woman movie. Gadot has said in an interview that the movie will likely be in the present day, and Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah.

