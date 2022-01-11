Death on the Nile Gets Character Posters and Special Look Video

After multiple delays due to behind-the-scenes studio acquisitions and the coronavirus pandemic shuttering theaters around the world, 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile adaptation is set to hit theaters in one month, after initially having a release date that would have seen a Christmas 2019 debut. To celebrate the film’s upcoming arrival, an all-new look at the film has been released that spotlights what is sure to be the “social event of the year,” as well as character posters spotlighting the potential suspects in the new mystery. Check out the special look and character posters below before Death on the Nile hits theaters on February 11th.

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Death on the Nile, which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile hits theaters on February 11th.

Social Event of the Year

Gal Gadot

Letitia Wright

Annette Bening

Kenneth Branagh

Tom Bateman

Ali Fazal

Emma Mackey