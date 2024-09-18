Galaxy Quest Finally Arrives On 4K Blu-ray With Limited Edition Steelbook Option

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Galaxy Quest 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition )

The cult classic status of the 1999 sci-fi parody film Galaxy Quest has only grown over the years, so a 4K edition is long overdue. With this year marking the 25th anniversary of the film, the time is certainly right. Even Funko got into the Galaxy Quest game earlier this year to celebrate. That said, two editions of Galaxy Quest on 4K UHD Blu-ray / Digital went up for pre-order today – a standard edition and a Limited Edition Steelbook edition with new cover art that is sure to sell out in the near future.

Pre-orders for the 25th anniversary Steelbook edition of Galaxy Quest on 4K Blu-ray are available here on Amazon now. The standard edition is also available to pre-order here on Amazon. Both have a release date set for December 3rd. If the Steelbook edition sells out on Amazon, keep an eye on GRUV to add a listing in the coming days. They're quickly becoming a go-to place to pick up Blu-rays, especially limited edition releases (use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout for a 20% discount). Special features on the 4K Blu-ray release are as follows:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

NEW: Filmmaker Focus program with director Dean Parisot

Plus hours of legacy special features

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Will there be a Galaxy Quest 2?

As of April of 2023, a Galaxy Quest television series was reportedly in the works for Paramount+. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.

"Consistently, this crew and everybody else with Galaxy Quest has been fighting to do this 'moments later' when the Thermians come back. We literally just talked about this yesterday, a group of us here, and we don't know why [it hasn't happened]," Allen says. "There's been a script and our friend Alan Rickman passed away, so that script involving he and I in the whole story disappeared. The story itself was so clever and so fun. I love that crew and I love everything about Galaxy Quest."

Galaxy Quest is considered one of the best Star Trek movies.

Galaxy Quest is a clear parody of Star Trek, following a group of actors who starred in a cult classic sci-fi television series and have struggled to gain notoriety outside of those roles ever since. They're shocked to discover that aliens are real and that a group of them are seeking their characters' help, having mistaken broadcasts of the original television series for a documentary.

Dean Parisot directed Galaxy Quest from a screenplay written by David Howard and Robert Gordon, based on Howard's story. Despite having no official affiliation with Star Trek, fans attending Star Trek Las Vegas in 2013 voted Galaxy Quest the seventh-best Star Trek movie of all time, landing it in the middle of the list, sandwiched between Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Generations.

Galaxy Quest opened in 1999 and earned $90 million during its theatrical run, double its reported budget of $45 million. Critics also enjoyed the film, and it sports a stellar 90% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "Intelligent and humorous satire with an excellent cast -- no previous Trekkie knowledge needed to enjoy this one."

While a sequel has yet to materialize, Galaxy Quest did see a continuation in comic book form. IDW Publishing released Galaxy Quest: Global Warning in 2008 and, in 2015, published a new Galaxy Quest ongoing series taking place years after the film, later collected as Galaxy Quest: The Journey Continues.