Garfield's Chris Pratt Resumes Voice Work

It's back to work on The Garfield Movie after production delays due to the strikes.

Garfield might be a lazy feline, but Chris Pratt is hard at work once again bringing the iconic character to life. On Tuesday, Pratt took to social media with a behind-the-scenes photo of himself back at work as the voice of the cat. Work on The Garfield Movie had previously been halted due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, with those resolved, it's back to work. Check out the post for yourself below.

What is The Garfield Movie About?

Per the studio's official synopsis, "Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

Who Stars in the New Garfield?

Chris Pratt will voice the titular cat in the movie, and he will be joined by some big names. Garfield also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. Pratt previously voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was the second-highest box office earner of the year thus far, and he also lent his voice to Pixar's Onward, The LEGO Movie, and more.

The film will serve as a reunion for both Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live. Goldstein has starred alongside Waddingham throughout all three seasons of Ted Lasso, each taking home Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ series. Meanwhile, Yang and Strong have worked together for multiple seasons of Saturday Night Live.

Garfield is being directed by Mark Dindal, who helmed The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgrove. The film is based on the comic strip from Jim Davis, which first appeared in 1978. There were previously two Garfield feature films starring Bill Murray, released in 2004 and 2006.

The Garfield Move is set to open in theaters Summer 2024.

Are you looking forward to The Garfield Movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!