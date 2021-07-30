Geophysicist Breaks Down Which Type of Rock Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Would Be

Dwayne Johnson is a big Hollywood star who has been going by the name "The Rock" ever since his wrestling days. He's been known to the world as The Rock for a long time, so it's no surprise that a geophysicist has finally settled a longstanding question: Is Johnson an igneous, metamorphic, or sedimentary rock? Mika McKinnon is a field geophysicist, disaster researcher, sci-fi science consultant, science writer, and public speaker who recently took to Twitter to share a thread explaining why Johnson is, in fact, a metamorphic rock. The tweets caught the attention of Johnson, who is very pleased with the results.

"'He's evolved under immense pressure, dramatically changed yet never shattered, and doesn't explode even when provoked' 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Go Mika! Very cool/fun/brilliant tweets regarding my metamorphic DNA. Though I have exploded a few times when provoked which did not end well," Johnson tweeted.

You can check out the original thread in the tweets below:

“He’s evolved under immense pressure, dramatically changed yet never shattered, and doesn’t explode even when provoked” 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Go Mika! Very cool/fun/brilliant tweets regarding my metamorphic DNA. Though I have exploded a few times when provoked which did not end well 😂🤦🏽‍♂️🌋 https://t.co/thvX2ml9Iq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2020

"FAQ: Is @TheRock igneous, metamorphic, or sedimentary? A: It'd be rude to examine his texture, so consider his origin & path. He's evolved under immense pressure, dramatically changed yet never shattered, and doesn't explode even when provoked. Metamorphic," McKinnon writes.

"Metamorphic rocks are altered by immense temperature, pressure, or both. Their fabric and texture changes and can keep changing. Even their composition can alter, creating a radically new rock that's somehow true to its origin. They just get shinier & more distinctive," McKinnon explained. "Metamorphic rocks can be sub-classified by their texture: foliated or non-foliated? The Rock does not appear to have stripes or banding, so I'm going with non-foliated. That means he's likely gotten harder with progressive metamorphism. Do not poke (or lick) without consent."

She further explains how various rocks work and settled on this conclusion:

"So what type of rock is The Rock? He's a foliated metamorphic, transitioned to gneiss in 2017. He'll likely continue to stay gneiss for the remainder of his career, potentially acquiring more banding. Should he start getting hot-yet-squishy, he may transition to migmatite."

You can read the full thread here.

Dwayne "The Metamorphic Rock" Johnson can be seen next in Jungle Cruise, which is hitting theaters on July 24th.