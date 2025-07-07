Denzel Washington’s Most Memorable Movie Finally Returns to Streaming

It would be impossible to argue against Denzel Washington being one of the greatest film stars of all time. He helped to define a whole generation of movies and has earned a whopping nine Oscar nominations for acting over the course of his career. There are so many roles throughout Washington’s filmography that you can stack up against the all-time greats, like his turn in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X or his breakout film performance in Glory. There’s one role, however, that typically stands out as the most memorable of Washington’s career, and the movie in which it appears has been missing from major streaming services in recent months. Thankfully, that changed at the start of July.
At the beginning of the month, Paramount+ added dozens of movie titles to its streaming lineup, and that list of new arrivals included Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 crime thriller Training Day. The film about a rookie in the LAPD learning under the wing of a corrupt narcotics detective remains a seminal entry in the pantheon of crime movies, and Washington’s monumental performance as Alonzo Harris wound up earning him his second Academy Award.
It’s almost impossible to even think about Denzel Washington movies and not start quoting Training Day‘s iconic “King Kong” monologue in your head. The performance is one of the best of the 2000s, and movie fans are finally able to stream it again.
The people with Paramount+ subscriptions seem to be doing just that, as Training Day has been one of the biggest movie titles on the service since being added on July 1st. Monday’s edition of the Top 10 Movies on Paramount+ shows Training Day as the seventh biggest film on the whole service, showing that plenty of subscribers are taking this opportunity to revisit Fuqua’s crime classic — or discovering it for the first time.
It’s worth noting that Glory, the 1989 Civil War film that netted Washington his first Oscar win, is also available on Paramount+.
If you want to check out Training Day while it’s on Paramount+ but don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.
What’s New on Paramount+?
Training Day is just one of dozens of popular movies that were added to the Paramount+ lineup on July 1st. Other new arrivals include Airplane!, Major League, Titanic, and Beverly Hills Cop. You can check out the full list of Paramount’s July 1st streaming additions below!
